Ouabache a 'most unique' park

Ouabache State Park Bluffton Dedicated 1962 as state recreation area, 1983 as a state park Upcoming Events Autumn Owls, 2 p.m. Sept. 00: Children and adults can spend all afternoon learning about the owls that inhabit Ouabache and Indiana. Participants can meet owls in LIVE Owls at 2 p.m., play a game (What a “Hoot!”) at 3:30 p.m., build a screech owl nest box ($15) at 5 p.m. and make owl snacks with s’mores at 5 p.m. All events will be at the Campview Shelter in the campground. Ouabache Fall Fest, Oct. 21-22: There will be a campsite decorating contest, pumpkin painting and decorating, a hay ride, corn hole tournament, trick or treating and other treats. For more information on these and other DNR events, go to DNR.IN.gov.

As the Indiana State Parks system celebrates its 100th anniversary this season, The Journal Gazette spotlighted regional parks this summer including Chain O’Lakes, Pokagon, Salamonie and Ouabache.

Ouabache (pronounced Oh-bah-chee) is the Miami name for the Wabash River.

Ouabache State Park covers 1,104 acres and is located outside Bluffton has seen its fair share of uses since it was first settled in 1829.

History

After the removal of the Native Americans in the 1830s and ’40s, it was used for farming which severely eroded the land.

It was returned to a more natural setting with the implementation of the Civilian Conservation Corps and Works Progress Administration during the Great Depression.

President Franklin Roosevelt’s CCC was a work program in 1933 that built the buildings on the Ouabache property.

It was one of the more popular programs of the New Deal.

Prior to the CCC and WPA, the park property was acquired and operated as the Wells County State Forest and Game Preserve.

At one point, there was a game preserve on the site that was considered the “Greatest Wildlife Laboratory in the United States.” It had pheasants, quail, raccoons and rabbits.

In 1962, the park was designated the Ouabache State Recreation Area. By then, though, the game program had been phased out and in 1983 the SRA became a state park.

“Although not the biggest parks in our state, Ouabache stands as one of the most unique,” property manager Dustin Clark said. “It is the only state park where someone can get up close to the American Bison. Which have been a main attraction since the early ’70s. It’s like touching part of America’s past.

“But it’s not the only connection to times gone by you’ll find at Ouabache. With the park’s long-standing history with the CCC we are home to some amazing stories, buildings, and of course we have one of the last standing Fire towers in the state.”

Now

The park currently offers a modern campground, an outdoor swimming pool, picnic areas, play fields, boating and fishing and a 20-acre wildlife exhibit with American bison.

“If you’re not into history, Ouabache still has you covered,” Clark said. “The park is also putting on a number of new and exciting events: Historic baseball games, Arts in the Park events, live music, senior lunches, Yoga by the lake, New fun runs and 5k’s (including a costumed zombie run) Kayak rentals, Bocce Ball tournaments, plus old favorites like camping, owl and raptor programs, paddle boating, hiking trails, basketball, tennis, sand volleyball, and baseball.”

There is a 3-mile asphalt bicycle trail that extends down the south side of the park and connects with the Bluffton River Greenway trail system to the east of the park entrance.

There are also five hiking trails ranging from 1 mile to 6 miles. The longest, Trail 5, is accessible to the entire property and can be started and finished at any trail entrance.

Boats, kayaks, paddle boats and bicycles are available for rent by the hour or by the day.

Fire tower

The 100-foot fire tower was one of three towers built in the northern part of the state (the other two were in Pulaski County).

Currently, the park’s tower is closed because of safety concerns and the park is running a fundraising campaign to restore it.

As of Wednesday, campaign had raised $2,007 of the $75,000 goal.

To donate, go to GoFundMe.com and search: Restore the Fire Tower or mail donations to Restore the Fire Tower, Friends of Ouabache State Park, 4930 E. State Road 201, Bluffton, IN 46714.

