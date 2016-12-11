Outdoor gifts for all year

The warnings have been there: “Winter is coming.” With snow and single digits forecast for the coming weeks, outdoorsmen (and women) will be pretty easy to shop for this Christmas. Throughout the year, much cold-weather gear gets lost or needs replaced or a glove goes missing.

For the warm-weather folks, there are some specials that will benefit the golfers and TinCaps baseball lovers.

Baseball

Tickets for the TinCaps’ 2017 opening day are already for sale and will be until Dec. 31.

Buy them online at www.tincapstickets.com, at the Orchard Team Store at Parkview Field or at the team store at Glenbrook Square Mall.

The Orchard Team Store location at Glenbrook, located just above the food court, is open through Dec. 31.

Fishing

According to Pro Tackle Outfitters owner Jim McArdle, many young bass fishermen have been turned on to the Lews Mach II. The new model has wind grip on the rod and handle, similar to golf grips.

Another hot-ticket item is the Whopper Plopper lure by River2Sea. It's a unique top-water buzz bait with a spinning tail that McArdle says is hard to find.

For ice fishing, the new Black Betty FreeFall reel has a free fall trigger with a thumb drop level to stop the reel easily. The Daiwa Laguna is an ultralight reel that can be used for both open-water and ice fishing.

Electronics have taken much of the guesswork out of ice fishing. The Vexilar FL-8se Ice Pro Pack has everything without completely breaking the bank. The flasher and fish finder can detect target fish within an inch.

Golf

Eagle Glen Golf Course has a few specials for the holidays: 50 percent off all apparel in its shop, customization of Titleist Pro V1 and ProV1x golf balls and a three-piece sports fan golfer package with head cover, poker chip and divot tool designed with logos from NFL, college, MLB, NHL or military logos.

Fourteen area courses are featured in the Local Golf Passport (localgolfpassport.com) for $75: Bridgewater Golf Club, Eel River, Bella Vista Golf Course, Cedar Creek, Whispering Creek, Hickory Hills Golf Club, Cedar Lake Golf Course, Timber Ridge Golf Course, Eagle Glen Golf Course, Pond-A-River Golf Club, Raccoon Run, South Shore Golf Club, Canterbury Green Golf Course and Lakeside Golf Club.

State parks

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources State Parks has gift packs available for camping or inns that include a subscription to Outdoor Indiana magazine, a 2017 state park annual entrance permit and a state park gift card either for inns or camping. Packages can be purchased at stores.innsgifts.com. The online store also has souvenir mugs and clothing as well as an hour of toboggan rental at Pokagon for $13.

Running

Cold-weather running gear will always be appreciated by runners in northeast Indiana.

Three Rivers Running Company has Mizuno thermal socks that go up above the ankle so there’s full coverage and not that strip of bare skin right above the ankle between the shoes and running tights (it’s a problem many face).

SmartWool hats are a little longer so the head and ears will be kept a little warmer. The merino wool blend the company uses also wicks moisture while in the vapor stage while still being lightweight.

Another popular item last winter at 3RRC was the Mizuno Lobster Mitt. Like a glove/mitten hybrid, the thumb and pointer finger are separate, with the remaining three fingers together like a mitten. The pointer finger also has a strip of touch-screen-compatible material.

