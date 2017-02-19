Wheels of success keep spinning

Shelby Gruss, 23, is getting closer to her dream.

The former Bishop Luers basketball player and current University of Illinois senior made the 2017 women’s national wheelchair team in January, with a chance to represent the U.S. at the international level.

The current squad of 16 players, with Gruss and fellow Fort Wayne native Molly Welfle, will be cut to 12 this summer and will play in the International Wheelchair Basketball Federation’s Americas Zonal Qualifier.

“I am very excited to make it,” Gruss said of making the 16-player squad after three days of tryouts at the U.S. Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colorado. “I feel pretty good about it, but anybody could go (to the qualifier).”

The U.S. team could also play in the 2018 World Championships, the 2019 Para Pan Am Games and the 2020 Toyko Paralympics.

Although Gruss is a first-time member of the national team, she is no stranger to the tryout process. She made three previous attempts at making the team, starting in 2013.

“I was still pretty new to the sport, and so basically it was just to see what the level of competition was for someone like me, if I wanted to make it that far,” Gruss said of the first tryout.

This year, Gruss was among 32 females at the U.S. team tryouts.

“There were some great new players coming in, which makes for some great competition,” Gruss said. “It was a great tryout, and I thought I played really well. Guess I did because I made the cut this time.”

After two other tryouts (and a third where she was ineligible for the team), Gruss was given feedback from the coaches.

“Mine was a lot of defensive work and chair skills, to be able to make the right reads and be quick in my chair,” she said. “I am not straight-line speed as quick as some of the other girls, but as long as I am quick it is OK. As long as I have two strong pushes to stop someone else’s chair on defense it works out well for me.”

Gruss, who suffered a spinal cord injury after a snowboarding accident during her senior season at Bishop Luers, picked up wheelchair basketball at Turnstone and IPFW. But her game didn’t get serious – on a national level – until transferring to Illinois, basically on a whim.

“At Turnstone, basically I just fell in love with the sport again,” Gruss said. “I played basketball my entire life, and when I started playing wheelchair ball, I just fell in love with the sport and kept growing with it. I was talking to the coach at Turnstone, and he (said), ‘If you really want to get good at it you need to go to a good school for it.’ Illinois was the one that he would suggest.

“I was planning on transferring schools anyway, and I said ‘Why not.’ I came here, and I saw the campus just one time. All I saw was the gym. It was a wing-in-the-moment type of thing. I started playing basketball five times a week and two-hour practices, and then traveling a lot more often. I grew so much as a player.

“My coach (Stephanie Wheeler) here is an amazing coach. She knows what she is talking about and knows how to develop her players well. My game has improved and changed so much since I have been here. My defense is a hundred times better, and so is my offense. … She was good at developing me.”

Gruss is wrapping up her second and final season with Illinois and will get a master’s degree in professional science in agricultural production.

She is hoping to join a doctorate program in Florida to continue her education.

“That was the start of my journey to try to make a national team when I came here,” Gruss said of Illinois. “Now I am in my final year at U of I and just made the national team.”

Since her accident in 2010, Gruss said it hasn’t always been easy, but the tough times haven’t kept her from focusing on the future.

“There have been some rough spots, but overall I have realized I have a lot of support, and I am not going to give up on a dream that I want,” she said. “There are so many who will support me no matter what I try to do. Emotionally, that’s kept me really stable and kept me strong and kept me fighting for everything I want.”

