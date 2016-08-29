Weather Journal

New Moon Sept. 1 First Quarter Sept. 9 Full Moon Sept. 16 Last Quarter Sept. 23

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Sunday records

High temperature 90

High one year ago 78

Normal 81

Record: 1909, 1948, 1953 95

Low temperature 66

Low one year ago 54

Normal 59

Record: 1986 42

Stage of the Maumee 1.73 feet

Cooling degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Sunday 13

For August 302

Rainfall

For Sunday trace

For August 2.29 inches (–1.01)

For the year 23.04 inches (–3.46)

Relative humidity

Highest 93% at midnight

Lowest 56% at 2 p.m.

Average 75%

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:05 a.m.

Sunset 8:17 p.m.

Moonrise 4:15 a.m.

Moonset 6:39 p.m.