August 29, 2016 1:00 AM
Weather Journal
New Moon
Sept. 1
First Quarter
Sept. 9
Full Moon
Sept. 16
Last Quarter
Sept. 23
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Sunday records
High temperature 90
High one year ago 78
Normal 81
Record: 1909, 1948, 1953 95
Low temperature 66
Low one year ago 54
Normal 59
Record: 1986 42
Stage of the Maumee 1.73 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Sunday 13
For August 302
Rainfall
For Sunday trace
For August 2.29 inches (–1.01)
For the year 23.04 inches (–3.46)
Relative humidity
Highest 93% at midnight
Lowest 56% at 2 p.m.
Average 75%
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:05 a.m.
Sunset 8:17 p.m.
Moonrise 4:15 a.m.
Moonset 6:39 p.m.