Weather Journal

New Moon Nov. 29 First Quarter Dec. 7 Full Moon Dec. 13 Last Quarter Dec. 20

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Sunday records

High temperature 48

High one year ago 60

Normal 44

Record: 1990 69

Low temperature 28

Low one year ago 39

Normal 29

Record: 1930 1

Maumee stage 2.15 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Sunday 27

For November 514

Rainfall

For Sunday none

For November 1.50 inches (–1.27)

For the year 34.40 inches (–0.85)

Snowfall

For Sunday none

For November 0.4 inch (–1.1)

Since July 1 0.4 inch (–1.4)

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:44 a.m.

Sunset 5:14 p.m.

Moonrise 6:39 a.m.

Moonset 5:10 p.m.