November 28, 2016 1:00 AM
Weather Journal
New Moon
Nov. 29
First Quarter
Dec. 7
Full Moon
Dec. 13
Last Quarter
Dec. 20
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Sunday records
High temperature 48
High one year ago 60
Normal 44
Record: 1990 69
Low temperature 28
Low one year ago 39
Normal 29
Record: 1930 1
Maumee stage 2.15 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Sunday 27
For November 514
Rainfall
For Sunday none
For November 1.50 inches (–1.27)
For the year 34.40 inches (–0.85)
Snowfall
For Sunday none
For November 0.4 inch (–1.1)
Since July 1 0.4 inch (–1.4)
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:44 a.m.
Sunset 5:14 p.m.
Moonrise 6:39 a.m.
Moonset 5:10 p.m.