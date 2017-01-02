January 02, 2017 1:00 AM
Fort Wayne
First Quarter
Jan. 5
Full Moon
Jan. 12
Last Quarter
Jan. 19
New Moon
Jan. 27
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Sunday records
High temperature 41
High one year ago 28
Normal 33
Record: 1985 60
Low temperature 20
Low one year ago 24
Normal 18
Record: 1968 –13
Maumee stage 6.26 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Sunday 34
For January 34
Rainfall
For Sunday none
For January none (–0.08)
For the year none (–0.08)
Snowfall
For Sunday none
For January none (-0.3)
Since July 1 11.3 inches (0.4)
Skywatch
Sunrise 8:06 a.m.
Sunset 5:24 p.m.
Moonrise 10:48 a.m.
Moonset 10:02 p.m.