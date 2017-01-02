Fort Wayne

First Quarter Jan. 5 Full Moon Jan. 12 Last Quarter Jan. 19 New Moon Jan. 27

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Sunday records

High temperature 41

High one year ago 28

Normal 33

Record: 1985 60

Low temperature 20

Low one year ago 24

Normal 18

Record: 1968 –13

Maumee stage 6.26 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Sunday 34

For January 34

Rainfall

For Sunday none

For January none (–0.08)

For the year none (–0.08)

Snowfall

For Sunday none

For January none (-0.3)

Since July 1 11.3 inches (0.4)

Skywatch

Sunrise 8:06 a.m.

Sunset 5:24 p.m.

Moonrise 10:48 a.m.

Moonset 10:02 p.m.