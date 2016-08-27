Thunderstorms rolling through LaGrange

A line of strong thunderstorms may hit southwestern LaGrange County, according to a sheriff's department news release.



Police say thunderstorms moving northwest at 40 mph were spotted early this afternoon along a line extending from Milford to Pierceton in Kosciusko County to near South Whitley.

Torrential rainfall also is occurring with these storms and may cause localized flooding. Officials are warning motorists not to drive vehicles through flooded roadways.







