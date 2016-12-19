Weather Journal

Last Quarter Dec. 20 New Moon Dec. 29 First Quarter Jan. 5 Full Moon Jan. 12

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Sunday records

High temperature 30

High one year ago 31

Normal 35

Record: 1957 54

Low temperature 14

Low one year ago 26

Normal 21

Record: 1989 –5

Maumee stage 2.00 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Sunday 43

For December 709

Rainfall

For Sunday 0.03 inch

For December 1.27 inches (–0.36)

For the year 36.33 inches (–0.87)

Snowfall

For Sunday 0.4 inch

For December 10.8 inches (6.4)

Since July 1 11.2 inches (4.7)

Skywatch

Sunrise 8:01 a.m.

Sunset 5:15 p.m.

Moonset 12:08 p.m.

Moonrise 11:45 p.m.