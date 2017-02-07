February 07, 2017 1:00 AM
Weather Journal
Full Moon
Feb. 10
Last Quarter
Feb. 18
New Moon
Feb. 26
First Quarter
March 5
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Monday records
High temperature 57
High one year ago 39
Normal 34
Record: 1938 61
Low temperature 21
Low one year ago 21
Normal 18
Record: 1977 −13
Stage of the Maumee 2.34 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Monday 26
For February 210
Rainfall
For Monday none
For February trace (−0.42)
For the year 4.71 inches (2.03)
Snowfall
For Monday none
For February trace (−1.9)
Since July 1 12.6 inches (−10.0)
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:45 a.m.
Sunset 6:05 p.m.
Moonset 4:45 a.m.
Moonrise 2:52 p.m.