An afternoon traffic crash involving two Citilink buses and an SUV left one woman in life-threatening condition, an unknown number of others injured and responders addressing a gas leak, Fort Wayne police said today.
Police said in a statement they were called shortly after 1 p.m. to the crash at Wallace and Clinton streets.
It said initial information indicates a bus was traveling south on Clinton and may have run the red light at Wallace, colliding with another bus traveling west on Wallace.
The initial impact caused one of the buses to collide with a stopped SUV on Wallace, and the other to strike a gas line, causing a leak.
A woman aboard one of the buses was taken to a local hospital in critical condition and later downgraded to life-threatening condition, police said. It said none of the other injured people are in life-threatening condition.
Police asked people to avoid the area of the intersection as the crash scene is being processed and investigated. Fort Wayne firefighters and Northern Indiana Public Service Co. is at the scene addressing the leak.
The investigation is by the police Fatal Accident Crash Team and the Allen County prosecutor's office.