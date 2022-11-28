An adult man received life-threatening injuries in a Sunday night shooting, Fort Wayne police said.
City police said they were called to the intersection of Spatz and Senate avenues shortly after 10 p.m. and found a man with an apparent gunshot wound in the 4400 block of South Park Drive. He was taken to a local hospital in life-threatening condition.
Police said several witnesses have been identified and are cooperating with the investigation by city police and the Allen County prosecutor's office. Anyone with information is asked to call Fort Wayne police at 427-1201 or Crime Stoppers at 436-7867.