A 38-year-old man died Wednesday after he reportedly drove a motorcycle into a Pathfinders Services bus, the Huntington County Coroner said in a news release.
Tyler D. Graves was driving a 2000 Harley Davidson motorcycle on Etna Avenue in Huntington about 3:15 p.m. when he crossed the centerline and hit the front of the bus that was travelling in the opposite direction.
Graves of Huntington was ejected from the motorcycle. He died of multiple blunt force traumatic injuries, and the manner of death is accidental, Coroner Philip Zahm said.
Aidan D. Wright, 26, of Huntington, was driving the Pathfinder Services vehicle and was not injured. Zahm said he was unsure of how many passengers were on the bus, but they were uninjured and moved to another bus.
Graves was not wearing a helmet, the news release said. Passersby started CPR until first responders were able to take over. Life-saving measures were continued until first responders were told to stop by medical authority, a news release said.