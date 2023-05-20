Mya Cala of Garrett ditched her wheelchair Saturday for a ride on a unicorn.
The 5-year-old preschool graduate became a Make-A-Wish recipient during an event at the Stillwater Equestrian Center in Woodburn.
More than 80 well-wishers – many of them wearing unicorn tiaras – cheered Mya on during a "scavenger hunt" that began with a poem of clues leading her to the mythical creature she dubbed Clover.
"I'm gonna ride Clover!" she said after arriving with some fanfare and applause, later taking a brief ride on the animal and enjoying a tea party with her parents.
When Mya learned during a gala fundraiser Friday night that she would get her wish, "she lit up like a Christmas tree," said Katie Ferrell, spokeswoman for Make-A-Wish Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana, adding the region annually grants more wishes than any other chapter.
"Mya is our 20,000th wish," Ferrell said.
Make-A-Wish CEO Stephanie McCormick said Mya's request is a reminder that many kids don't want extravagant vacations, video games or other gifts.
"It's the simple things. Simple but impactful," McCormick said, adding the crew at Stillwater Equestrian got a kick out of transforming a white horse at the stable into Clover. "Mya is very unique and knew exactly what she wanted."
The girl suffers from spinal muscular atrophy or SMA, a genetic neuromuscular disease that causes muscles to become weak and waste away. About 10,000 to 25,000 children and adults are living with SMA in the United States, according to the Cleveland Clinic.
Mya's typical day might include physical or aquatic therapy, as well as other treatments to help her cope with the incurable illness.
Rachel Kees, Stillwater Equestrian Center's executive director, said she was glad to contribute to Mya's special day.
"We've done things with Big Brothers Big Sisters and other groups, but this is the first time with Make-A-Wish," she said.
McCormick said her organization gives winners "a chance to see something more than white (doctor) coats and metal doors."
A beautiful blue sky, sunshine and brisk temps in the 60s met Mya when she arrived in her family's minivan. Mya's mother said her daughter was completely in her element on Saturday.
"She's always been a princess, a girly-girl," Rebecca Cala said. "This is really nice, to be able to get her out."
And Mya dressed the part with sparkly slippers, a crown and sequined gown that would have made Cinderella jealous.
But what about the other horses who weren't picked to play the part of Clover? Were they upset?
"Probably," Kees said. "I don't know. Horses are pretty ungrateful."