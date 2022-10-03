Premier Truck Rental has scheduled a groundbreaking ceremony for Wednesday on a $4.9 million expansion announced this spring.
The business, which operates at 9138 Bluffton Road near Fort Wayne International Airport, plans to add more than 65 jobs by 2025.
Premier Truck, which employed more than 110 locally in early May, will add 6,000 square feet of office space and 18,000 square feet of warehouse space. The family-owned company’s offerings range from customizable, job-specific work trucks to utility trailers. Premier Truck, also known as PTR, serves clients across the U.S., including construction companies, investor-owned utilities, utility contractors, and wind and solar contractors.
Wednesday’s groundbreaking is scheduled from 10:15 to 10:45 a.m.
Fraud, scam cases increasing on Zelle
Incidents of fraud and scams are occurring more often on the popular peer-to-peer payment service Zelle, according to a report issued by the office of Sen. Elizabeth Warren, giving the public its first glimpse into the growing problems at Zelle.
The report also found that the large banks that partly own Zelle have been reluctant to compensate customers who have been victims.
The report cites data from four banks that tallied 192,878 cases worth $213.8 million in 2021 and the first half of 2022 where a customer claimed they had been tricked into making a payment.
Japan business
sentiments cool
Business sentiment among large manufacturers worsened for the third straight quarter, a Bank of Japan survey showed, as the world’s third largest economy grapples with rising costs, a weakening currency and slowing global demand.
The the “tankan,” measuring sentiment among manufacturers, was plus 8, down from plus 9 the previous quarter.
Japan has been trying to fight deflation in recent years and has kept interest rates at near zero.