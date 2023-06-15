The world of horror is pretty equally divided when it comes to fan preferences about the undead. Fast-moving versus slow-moving zombies is one of the most controversial debates of the genre, with fans in each camp planted resolutely in their beliefs as to which one is scarier and why. One new series, however, is dedicated to bridging the gap – or at least appealing to both sides of the argument – by introducing some fast walkers into a traditionally slow-moving zombie franchise.
“The Walking Dead: Dead City” is the newest addition to the TWD universe and it premieres Sunday, on AMC and AMC+. With four other series having already premiered (many of which have also concluded) in the franchise, including “Fear the Walking Dead,” “The Walking Dead: World Beyond,” “Tales of the Walking Dead” and the original, “The Walking Dead,” it only makes sense for the newest series, “Dead City,” to up the stakes a bit.
The series derives its name partly for the flagship series and graphic novel, and partly from its unique setting. Despite most of the other TWD storylines taking place in relatively rural areas across the United States, “Dead City” follows two of the franchise’s most popular characters, Negan and Maggie (played, respectively, by Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Lauren Cohan of “Supernatural”) as they travel away from their familiar dwellings and into the wide, terrifying post-apocalyptic expanse of New York City in search of Maggie’s son, Herschel (Logan Kim, “Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” 2021). But just like everything else in the Big Apple, the walkers move a bit quicker.
“We’re in New York City,” said Scott M. Gimple, the original series’ former showrunner (seasons 4 to 8) and current chief content officer. “The tone of the story is a little different, the visuals are different.”
Collider also shared more information provided by Gimple, who appears to be keeping rather tight-lipped on the specifics to avoid giving spoilers.
“There are a number of horrific walkers, but there is a mind-bendingly horrific walker coming up that I wasn’t on set for, and I’m glad I wasn’t,” Gimple noted. “I got to experience the horrific magic at home, and it is magic. It quite possibly will make you throw up. I would just have something handy nearby as you watch it.”
But if gory walkers aren’t your bread and butter, fret not: there is plenty of very human drama to keep the plot rolling as well.
For those just beginning their “walk” in the TWD universe, so to speak, every episode of every season in the franchise is available to stream on AMC+. All 11 seasons of the original series are also available on Netflix.