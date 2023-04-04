DETROIT – About 5,000 white-collar workers at General Motors have taken buyout offers, which the automaker says is enough to avoid layoffs for now.
GM said Tuesday the offers will save about $1 billion per year in costs, about half of the $2 billion it wants to cut annually by the end of 2024. The company now has about 58,000 salaried workers in the U.S.
The buyouts come at an uncertain time for the auto industry, which is in the midst of a transition from internal combustion to electric vehicles. GM has a goal of selling only electric passenger vehicles by 2035.
The Detroit automaker and its competitors are making huge capital outlays to develop and build new electric vehicles, all while continuing to make cars, trucks and SUVs with gasoline engines. They’re also spending big to get scarce minerals and parts needed for EV batteries.
Virgin Orbit plans to sell its assets
Richard Branson’s Virgin Orbit is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection after a failed mission this year and increasing difficulty in raising funding for future missions.
The company laid off most of its staff Friday and told the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware on Tuesday it was looking to sell its assets.
Virgin Orbit said it has secured $31.6 million in debtor-in-possession financing from Branson’s Virgin Investments Ltd. Virgin Orbit CEO Dan Hart said the funds are expected to provide Virgin Orbit with the necessary liquidity to continue operating as it attempts to sell the company.
GM passes Ford, No. 2 in EV sales
General Motors rode strong first-quarter sales of the Chevrolet Bolt to bump Ford out of second place in the U.S. electric vehicle sales race.
But GM’s EV sales of 20,670 were still far below those of industry leader Tesla, which delivered more than 161,000 vehicles in the U.S. from January to March, according to estimates from Motorintelligence.com.
Ford sold only 10,866 EVs during the quarter, but the company said that’s largely because it had to stop making the top-selling Mustang Mach-E electric SUV while it retooled a factory in Mexico to increase production.