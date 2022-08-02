The eastbound lane of Airport Expressway will be restricted between Ernst Road/Lower Huntington Road and Branstrator Road from 8 a.m. Thursday to 5 p.m. Aug. 19 during road repair, the Allen County Highway Department said today.
Airport Expressway section limited for 2 weeks
