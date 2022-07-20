The Albion Skatepark Project, which will provide an all-season venue for skateboards, BMX bikes, scooters and in-line skates, received a special matching grant award from the Dekko Foundation.
The foundation awarded a $50,000 matching grant fund, which means money raised up to $50,000 will be matched dollar-for-dollar.
The project has a $160,000 budget, according to a news release Wednesday, and is seeking financial help from the public. And although the matching grant offer does not expire until February next year, organizers hope to raise the full amount by Aug. 30.
The Town of Albion Parks and Recreation will host the permanent skatepark at Hidden Diamonds Park. Extreme Calling helped design the park with local extreme sports riders and engineers. The Albion Skatepark will offer weekly mentoring from volunteers recruited by the Albion Lions Club and Extreme Calling, the news release said.
Gifts can be mailed to Community Foundation of Noble Co. with “Albion Skatepark” in the memo. The address is 1599 Lincolnway S, Ligonier, IN 46767. Donations can also be made online at https://cfnoble.org/donate-now/donate-online/ . In the first box select “I would like this donation to go to a specific fund”. Then select “Town of Albion Parks Dept. Skatepark” and click “Donate”.
For more information, contact John Eastis, Youth Outreach of Albion Lions Club, at (714) 815-2003.