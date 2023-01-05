Allen County Council members unanimously selected a new president today.
Councilman Tom Harris, R-2nd, was approved as president at a reorganizational meeting today. Harris was first elected to represent the northeast district in 2010.
Harris said he feels optimistic about the challenges council will face this year.
"County Council will meet the needs of a growing community while continuing our commitment to a strong fiscal foundation for Allen County government,” he said in a statement.
The council chose Councilman Paul Lagemann, R-3rd, as its vice president.