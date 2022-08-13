Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows:
ABC’s “This Week”Time: 9 a.m. Guests: White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre; Gov. Larry Hogan, R-Md.
NBC’s “Meet the Press”Time: 9 a.m. Guests: Sens. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and Mike Rounds, R-S.D.
CBS’ “Face the Nation”Time: 10:30 a.m. Guests: Reps. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., Michael McCaul, R-Texas, and Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Pa.; Alberto Carvalho, superintendent of the Los Angeles Unified School District
CNN’s “State of the Union”Time: 9 a.m. Guests: Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm; Gov. Asa Hutchinson, R-Ark.; Rep. Mike Turner, R-Ohio
“Fox News Sunday”Time: 9 a.m. Guests: Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah
– Associated Press