SAVANNAH, Ga. – On a warm May day, Sissy Hoffman steps out of the car with a bag of goodies.
In one hand, she holds a basket with peanuts, and in the other, she has mulberries. But before she can gain her composure, a toddler runs out of home yelling Bibi, or grandma.
She and the young child embrace. Sharing a smile, Hoffman says this is the best job she has had.
In 1996, she was given only six months to live after a mesothelioma diagnosis. But she is still here.
“When I retire, I want to work with refugee children,” she said she once told herself. “This is really the crowning glory.”
At 70, Hoffman has spent the last nine months helping an Afghan refugee family adjust to life in America through the Inspiritus First Families Mentorship program. The program includes teaching English, introducing them to American customs and necessities and providing instruction on how to accomplish daily tasks such as crafting an email.
Inspiritus is a nonprofit agency that provides individuals whose lives have been disrupted with resources and basic needs to help re-acclimate them to their community. The agency also offers resettlement assistance such as securing housing, employment and legal services through their refugee services.
Hoffman taught for 40 years before retiring in 2018. Previously, she taught in California and worked with special education students and immigrants.
“I always knew I wanted to become a teacher ever since the second grade when they let us go and read to the younger children,” she said.
Hoffman is a mentor to a family of five children: three boys and two girls. She said the family came to the Savannah area in September.
Her grandchildren live in Washington D.C., while the children’s grandparents are in Afghanistan.
“I call them my grandchildren, and they call me grandma. They call me Bibi (which translates to ‘lady of rank’) and they would hug me around my legs,” she said.
Their father works as an interpreter for the United States. The father speaks English, Pashto and Dari. Two of the older children also speak some English.
“This is my the first experience (working with an Afghan family),” Hoffman said. “The kids are so cute, and the mother wearing a customary headscarf hugged me … she cried … to think about what she has gone through (leaving the Kabul airport).”
One Afghan teenager, Amin, calls Hoffman grandma because of the love she has shared while helping his family adjust to American culture. Amin remembers going to a local Kroger for the first time to buy groceries and applying for a job. When the teen was having a hard time in school, Hoffman helped him with his grades.
“She has helped us very much, she is kind and honest,” he said. “She helped us with everything, and we appreciate her.”