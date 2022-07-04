April 10: Man stabbed at motel Jul 4, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Terry Eugene Coleman, 48, was stabbed to death in a room at Travelers Inn April 10. Kevin G. Harris, 33, is charged with murder. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular City asks independent agency to investigate alleged corruption Saint Francis' NAIA basketball team to face IU at Assembly Hall Putin puts nuclear threat in foreground Divorce filings Woman charged in a shooting involving ex-boyfriend and another woman Stocks Market Data by TradingView