April 15: Man shot on Eagle Trace Cove Jul 4, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Riley Edward Enrietto, 23, was shot to death in the 7800 block of Eagle Trace Cove April 15. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular City asks independent agency to investigate alleged corruption Saint Francis' NAIA basketball team to face IU at Assembly Hall Putin puts nuclear threat in foreground Divorce filings Woman charged in a shooting involving ex-boyfriend and another woman Stocks Market Data by TradingView