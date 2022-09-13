A situation involving an armed woman who barricaded herself in an Allegany Avenue home ended peacefully Tuesday evening after police responded.
The Fort Wayne Police Department said in a news release that officers arrived to the 2700 block of Allegany about 4:50 p.m. and found that an adult male was able to exit the residence safely. The female, whose name was not immediately released, had barricaded herself inside.
The police department’s Emergency Services Team, Crisis Response Team, and Air Support Units were dispatched to the scene to assist.
Less-lethal munitions were deployed into the home and the woman was eventually taken into custody, the news release said.
The incident remained under investigation Tuesday night by Fort Wayne police and the Allen County prosecutor’s office.