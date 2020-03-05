Fort Wayne scores high in prosperity study

Fort Wayne scored three Top 10 rankings in a study of prosperity achieved since the Great Recession, according to data released today by The Brookings Institution.

The Washington-based nonprofit public policy organization divided the nation's 192 largest metro areas into very large, large and mid-sized.

Fort Wayne is one of the 86 mid-sized cities – defined as having populations between 250,000 and 500,000. Brookings ranked performance within the three categories.

The Summit City placed fourth in productivity, seventh in prosperity and eighth in standard of living. All three comparisons are based on changes from 2008 to 2018. Metro Monitor 2020 also compared data from 2017 to 2018 to reflect cities' recent momentum.

For purposes of the report, prosperity was calculated by comparing "changes in the average wealth and income produced by an economy." The three statistical sets used are standard of living, productivity and average annual wage.

sslater@jg.net