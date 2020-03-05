Jury convicts Fort Wayne man in April stabbing death

Jurors today convicted a Fort Wayne man in the murder of a 21-year-old woman last year on Roosevelt Avenue.

Prosecutors said Robert Littlejohn, 56, chased and stabbed to death Kennedy Laramore Sept. 7 as a fight raged among several people inside and outside a home at 1610 Roosevelt Ave. He was the only one seen with a knife that night, they said, and Littlejohn – 6-feet, 9-inches tall and 255 pounds – intended to kill the much smaller Laramore, who was around 5-feet tall.

Defense attorney Robert Gevers countered during a three-day trial in Allen Superior Court that Littlejohn was trying to extricate himself from the melee that surrounded him. Two knives were found at the home, witnesses testified, and Gevers said one of them was held by Laramore, who left the kitchen in the home with the weapon held above her head.

Littlejohn – who had minor injuries to his neck and chest area – was defending himself, Gevers said.

Jurors sided with prosecutors and deliberated for about 3 1/2 hours before returning a verdict.

Charging documents say witnessed described "several verbal and physical altercations" to police who arrived around 10:30 p.m. One witness told investigators she heard Littlejohn make threatening statements before going to a garage to get a knife, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Jurors viewed surveillance video from the area, and it shows Littlejohn chasing Laramore, who is struck and falls to the ground.

In Indiana, murder is punishable by up to 65 years in prison. A sentencing hearing is scheduled April 17.

