Art Van going out of business

A furniture retailer in a shopping center north of Glenbrook Square will begin liquidating inventory after its parent company announced today it will close most of its businesses.

AVF Holdings, Inc., based in Michigan, said in a news release it "has made the difficult decision to wind down operations and begin liquidation sales at all of its company owned stores in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Missouri, and Ohio."

The company operates under the brands Art Van Furniture, Art Van PureSleep and Scott Shuptrine Interiors. Levin & Wolf Furniture in Ohio and Pennsylvania will be sold to Robert Levin, pending court approval, a news release said. Eight Wolf Furniture stores in Maryland and Virginia will also be liquidated.

"Despite our best efforts to remain open, the company's brands and operating performance have been hit hard by a challenging retail environment," said Diane Charles, Art Van Furniture spokesperson.

Art Van Elslander opened his first store in metro Detroit in 1959 and the business became a leading Midwest furniture and mattress retailer.

The liquidation sales will begin Friday at all Art Van Furniture, Art Van PureSleep, and Scott Shuptrine Interiors in Michigan, Illinois, Ohio, Indiana, and Missouri, and select Wolf stores in Maryland and Virginia.

