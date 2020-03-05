YMCA awarded $1 million grant to support youth program

The Foellinger Foundation today announced a four-year, $1,050,000 grant to provide support to the YMCA of Greater Fort Wayne to manage Great KIDS Make Great COMMUNITIES.

In collaboration with Allen Superior Judge Charles F. Pratt and a community advisory committee, Great KIDS will now be managed as an independent entity by the YMCA, the foundation said.

Since 1999, the foundation said, Great KIDS has empowered youth-serving adults by providing education and training on the application of positive youth development frameworks and strength-based practices to ensure children have the opportunities and relationships they need to grow into productive and healthy adults.