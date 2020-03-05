Thursday, March 05, 2020 11:45 am
YMCA awarded $1 million grant to support youth program
The Journal Gazette
The Foellinger Foundation today announced a four-year, $1,050,000 grant to provide support to the YMCA of Greater Fort Wayne to manage Great KIDS Make Great COMMUNITIES.
In collaboration with Allen Superior Judge Charles F. Pratt and a community advisory committee, Great KIDS will now be managed as an independent entity by the YMCA, the foundation said.
Since 1999, the foundation said, Great KIDS has empowered youth-serving adults by providing education and training on the application of positive youth development frameworks and strength-based practices to ensure children have the opportunities and relationships they need to grow into productive and healthy adults.
Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter