BF Goodrich to eliminate about 80 jobs

The BF Goodrich manufacturing plant near Woodburn plans to eliminate about 80 full-time jobs in the second quarter.

Eric S. Bruner, director of external communications for Michelin North America, said the decision is "consistent with the company’s ongoing plans to stabilize production levels. This layoff has been evaluated over several months. The company and union have worked together to achieve the best result for all employees."

The plant makes passenger-vehicle tires under the BF Goodrich Tires brand, which is part of Michelin North America. About 1,600 people are employed at the plant.