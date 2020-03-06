Suspect charged in Shadybrook Drive shooting

A 23-year-old Fort Wayne man has been arrested in connection with a shooting on Shadybrook Drive late Thursday, Fort Wayne police said today.

Nathan Stumpff was charged with aggravated battery, criminal recklessness and possession of a handgun without a permit, police said in a statement.

Police said they arrested Stumpff about 1:45 p.m. at BottleWorks Apartments, 1631 E. Pontiac St., without incident.

He is suspected in the shooting of a 29-year-old man on Shadybrook around 10 p.m. following a disturbance, they said.

The man was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said. They said he was still in the hospital today.

Stumpff is to be arraigned Monday in Allen Superior Court, police said.