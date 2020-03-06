Johnson rejoins Mad Ants

The NBA’s Indiana Pacers have assigned Alize Johnson to the Mad Ants for today’s 7 p.m game at Memorial Coliseum against College Park.

This is the 12th assignment this season for Johnson, who played with the Mad Ants at Canton on Sunday and had 22 points with 13 rebounds.

In his 16 games with the Mad Ants this season, Johnson is averaging 21.7 points, 13.4 rebounds and 4.4 assists.