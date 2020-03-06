Hand named new Circuit Court magistrate

Ashley N. Hand has been named the new Allen Circuit Court magistrate, the court announced today.

Hand will serve as magistrate beginning next month in the court's family division, the court said in a statement.

A partner at Beckman Lawson LLP of Fort Wayne, Hand received her undergraduate degree in political science from Indiana University Purdue University Fort Wayne, her law degree from Indiana University's McKinney School of Law and was admitted to the Indiana bar in 2008.