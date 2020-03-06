Police: Serial killer confesses to pair of 1980 Allen County stranglings

A serial killer has confessed to strangling two women in Allen County on the same night in October 1980, the Allen County sheriff's department said today.

Samuel Little, 79, confessed to committing the homicides of Valeria Boyd, 18, and Mary Ann Porter, 31, both of Fort Wayne, the sheriff's department said in a statement.

Little has claimed responsibility for more than 90 murders throughout the United States, the statement said. He is now in prison in California, serving life sentences in unrelated cases.

Allen County sheriff's detectives interviewed Little in a Decatur, Texas, prison, after the FBI notified them of what Little had said in the 2018 interview with a Texas Ranger.

Little told police he picked up both women near Maumee and Division streets in Fort Wayne, at different times on the same night in late October 1980. He said he strangled both women while they were in his vehicle and then disposed of their bodies in separate areas of rural Allen County.

Boyd's body was found Nov. 4, 1980, in a field in the 14000 block of Conners Road. Porter's body was found Dec. 13, 1980, off the road in the 4600 block of West Wallen Road. No viable suspects were found in either case, police said.

Both investigations have now been forwarded to the Allen County prosecutor's office for follow-up, police said.