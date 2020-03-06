Husband pleads guilty in wife's shooting

A man charged with trying to kill his wife in October pleaded guilty today to attempted voluntary manslaughter.

Clinton J. Rowe, 39, shot Jessica Rowe in the mouth Oct. 3, according to court documents, and he had been charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery and two counts of pointing a firearm at another person.

He pleaded guilty this morning in Allen Superior Court to attempted voluntary manslaughter, which is punishable by up to 30 years in prison.

Attempted murder carries a penalty of up to 40 years behind bars.

An April 17 sentencing hearing is scheduled.

The couple argued before the shooting, according to court documents.

mleblanc@jg.net