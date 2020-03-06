Indiana reports first case of COVID-19 virus

INDIANAPOLIS -- A Marion County man who traveled to a conference in Boston is the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Indiana, health officials reported Friday.

He has a mild case of the virus and is in self-isolation at home, State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box said at a news conference.

“This individual is actually pretty healthy, so we are blessed by that,” Box said.

Gov. Eric Holcomb said he has declared a health emergency to take advantage of any federal aid.

“The question has never been if Indiana would get a case, but when," Box said.

She said the man contacted the Indiana State Department of Health Thursday night when he recognized symptoms of a slight cough, low-grade temperature and sore throat. He was told to go to Community North Hospital. Hospital staff met him in his car in the parking lot, then took him in a side door to an isolation room.

He was there from 11:37 p.m. to about 2:30 a.m. today and was released to his home. The man returned from Boston on Wednesday. Marion County health officials are looking into anyone with whom he might have been in contact.

Box said the state health department has tested 12 individuals and is monitoring 35. They are quarantined and not sick, Box said.

For more on this story, visit www.journalgazette.net later today or see Saturday's print edition of The Journal Gazette.