Murder trial postponed amid new evidence

A Fort Wayne man's murder trial was postponed today after his lawyer said new evidence could clear him.

Anthony M. Mitchell, 19, is charged with murder, felony murder -- one committed in the act of another felony -- and robbery in the shooting death of Pablo Guzman Vasquez, 40, in October. A three-day trial had been scheduled next Tuesday.

Allen Superior Judge Fran Gull agreed to rescheduled it for Aug. 18 after defense attorney Robert Gevers said phone calls from a co-defendant in the case might have information that would exonerate Mitchell.

Jermaine Turner, 40, admitted in February to shooting Vasquez and pleaded guilty to murder. Following the plea, Turner "made telephone calls from the jail to an individual in which Mr. Turner disclosed information that may be exculpatory in nature for Mr. Mitchell," according to court documents.

The documents do not specify the information, but Gevers said today it might exonerate Mitchell, who police and witnesses have said was with Turner when Vasquez was shot.

Vasquez was killed outside a home in the 600 block of Runnion Avenue. Witnesses reportedly told police he was not the intended target.

