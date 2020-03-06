Demby sentenced to 84 years in Spatz Avenue attack

A man responsible for a brutal attack in which two women were attacked with a hammer and shot was sentenced this morning to 84 years in prison.

Jurors last month found Raymond Demby, 53, guilty but mentally ill of several felonies including attempted murder in the April 25, 2018, attack.

"This is somebody I was supposed to be protecting, not hurting," he told an Allen Superior Court judge. "I can't take it back."

Demby broke into a home at 4601 Spatz Ave. and attacked the women -- his ex-girlfriend Courtney Madison and her 18-year-old daughter Kiara Jones -- with the hammer and shot them before driving away in a stolen car.

At trial, he relied on an insanity defense, and defense attorney James Hanson reiterated claims today his client "is struggling with some severe mental health issues."

The guilty but mentally ill verdict means Demby will be sent to prison, but he will be treated there for the mental health problems.

