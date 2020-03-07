Garrett Middle School student wins spelling bee

Organizers of the 66th annual Journal Gazette Regional Spelling Bee presented by STAR Financial Bank issued the following news release today:

Jude Hoeffel, an eighth grader from Garrett Middle School in DeKalb County, Indiana, won The Journal Gazette 66th Annual Regional Spelling Bee presented by STAR Financial Bank on Saturday, March 7, 2020.

In the 27th round of spelling, Hoeffel correctly spelled “farrier” to win the bee. Jude is the son of Gregg and Marcia Hoeffel.

Hoeffel, 13, will represent northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio at the 93nd Annual Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington D.C. at the end of May 2020.

In addition to winning an all expenses paid trip to compete in the National competition, he also receives The Samuel Louis Sugarman award, a one-year subscription to Merriam-Webster Unabridged Online, and a one-year subscription to Encyclopaedia Brittanica Online Premium.

Titiksha Gorhe, a sixth grader from Lincoln Elementary School in Kosciusko County, finished second in the Regional Bee.