Indiana lets lead slip away against Wisconsin

BLOOMINGTON – Devonte Green scored 16 points in his likely final game at Assembly Hall, but all of them came in the first half and Indiana let a lead slip away down the stretch and fell to No. 24 Wisconsin 60-56 in the Big Ten regular-season finale. Micah Potter led the Badgers with 14 points and 11 rebounds.

3 Takeaways

Indiana's seniors showed their worth: The two Indiana seniors who played their likely last game at Assembly Hall today both had terrific performances. Devonte Green will get most of the postgame attention and rightly so: the captain came out determined to give the Bloomington fans one final performance to remember. During the first half, the video board cut to a fan holding a sign that read, "We want Chuck Mode Devonte" and that is exactly what the Hoosier faithful got. Green came out firing from the opening tip and was red-hot in the early going, nailing a couple of tough jumpers and a pair of 3-pointers with a hand in his face. He scored 13 straight points during one stretch of the first half, turning an early IU deficit into a lead the Hoosiers held until late in the second half. Green was joined in his pursuit of a satisfying send-off by fellow senior De'Ron Davis. The 6-foot-10 big man, who got his first start of the season, brought a boatload of energy in the early going, scoring Indiana's first two baskets and later adding a steal and forcing a jump ball when he dove on the floor for a rebound against two Badgers. He finished with four points, three rebounds and two steals. Green and Davis are trying to avoid becoming the first four-year players at Indiana to never play in the NCAA Tournament since 1972 and they played liked it today. Enjoy them while you can, Hoosier fans.

Big Ten basketball is ugly basketball: This was a Big Ten basketball in the purest sense of the term. Fans of other conferences who watched this game would come away thinking that every stereotype they had every heard about the nation's best conference (yes, that is the Big Ten) is absolutely true. The first half was incredibly physical and yet there were only 11 fouls called, with some extremely questionable non-calls mixed in. Al Durham got literally tackled on one play and there was no whistle, leading a nearly apoplectic Archie Miller to scream at the referees for much of the rest of the half. I generally don't get on the officials much in this space (what's the point?) and today they (mostly) swallowed the whistle equally in both directions. However, with the postseason coming up, this type of game is a good time to point out that the officiating will be much different in the NCAA Tournament. The Big Ten is likely to get at least nine and possibly as many as 11 teams in the 68-team field. Is the league at a slight disadvantage because its officiating during the regular season is different than everyone else's? Seems like food for thought for Big Ten bigwigs. All I know is there's a reason these teams combined to shoot 36.5% from 2-point range today.

This was another missed opportunity for IU: Indiana is still probably a better than 50-50 bet to make the NCAA Tournament despite this loss. The Hoosiers will likely get in with a win in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament and two wins in the tournament would surely lock up a spot. Still, it's disappointing that Indiana was unable to mostly lock up a spot this afternoon. For the second time in a week (last Sunday's loss to Illinois fall firmly within this category), the Hoosiers were right in the game against a very good team and were unable to close out a big win. This one stings even more than the loss to the Fighting Illini because it was at home and because Indiana led by as many as nine in the second half before letting the lead slip away in a perfect storm of poor shooting, inability to clean the defensive glass in key moments (after dominating the boards most of the game) and some big shots from the Badgers. Watching Wisconsin provocateur Brad Davison pumping his fist and shouting at the Assembly Hall crowd is a bitter pill to swallow for the Hoosiers.

Player of the Game: Micah Potter

The transfer big man did not play the first time these teams met, but he hugely affected the game down the stretch today. The 6-foot-10 Potter had his third double-double of the season, including nine points and six rebounds in the second half. He had a string of six straight points early in the second half to draw Wisconsin within one and then tied the game with a strong old-fashioned 3-point play during the Badgers' clinching 12-0 run.

Facts and Figures

With the win, Wisconsin clinches a share of its first Big Ten regular-season title since 2015, when it reached the National Championship game. ... This was the final home game for seniors Davis and Green, as well as walk-on guard Adrian Chapman. Davis and Green are the last two players in the program to have played for coach Tom Crean. ... Indiana finishes its 2019-20 home schedule 15-4. ... The Hoosiers finish 9-11 in the Big Ten. ... IU is 5-2 at Assembly Hall against ranked teams this season. ... Indiana came into the game among the "Last Four Byes" list in ESPN.com's latest bracket projections. ... The Hoosiers won the rebounding battle 38-34, including a 12-6 advantage on the offensive glass. Race Thompson had a career-high 11 rebounds for the Hoosiers. ... Indiana only turned the ball over seven times. ... Wisconsin beat Indiana 84-64 in Madison, Wisc. on Dec. 7, the Big Ten season-opener for both teams. The Badgers' Kobe King scored 24 points in that game, but has since transferred to Nebraska. Potter did not play in that game per NCAA transfer rules. ... Among those in attendance were former Indiana players Will Sheehey and Derek Elston. Elston is also a former IU assistant coach.

What's Next?

With the regular season over, the Hoosiers' attention turns to the Big Ten Tournament. With the loss to the Badgers, Indiana will be the No. 11 seed and will face either Nebraska or Northwestern in the first round of the tournament Wednesday. The game will tip off around 8:30 p.m. and will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network. The winner moves on to face the tournament's No. 6 seed, which is still to be determined.

