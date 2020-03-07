Walmart attack leaves man in grave condition

Fort Wayne police are after a motorist witnesses said hit a man and then beat him before fleeing the Walmart store on Apple Glen Boulevard this morning.

Officers responded to the incident about 10:25 a.m. at the 1710 Apple Glen Blvd. location.

Witnesses told police a man wearing a ski mask and driving a burgundy Chevrolet Impala was suspiciously tooling around Walmart's parking lot.

Police said the man was spotted beating the victim with a baseball bat even after he fell to the ground.

When officers arrived they saw the suspect in the ski mask driving toward Best Buy and attempted to capture him, but he managed to get away.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in serious condition, but was later downgraded with life-threatening injuries, said Mark Bieker, Fort Wayne police public information officer.

Bieker said officers are reviewing security tape of the attack and gathering details. He said the suspect drove away, heading south out of Allen County.

Law enforcement in neighboring counties have been given a description of the suspect and his vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call 260-427-1201 or Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867.

