Pregame: Indiana (19-11, 9-10 Big Ten) vs. No. 24 Wisconsin (20-10, 13-6)

BLOOMINGTON – Neither Indiana nor Wisconsin is the same as when the teams met Dec. 7 in Madison, Wisc. and the Badgers barely broke a sweat in an 84-64 win. That's definitely a positive development for the Hoosiers, who had a collective deer-in-headlights look on their faces throughout the second half of that game as the realities of playing on the road in the Big Ten set in. That was the first road game an inexperienced Indiana team had played all season. The Hoosiers have matured significantly since then and have played five straight games with plenty of energy and intensity since an embarrassing loss to Michigan on Feb. 16.

The problem for Indiana, as it prepares to take on Wisconsin in the regular-season finale this afternoon at Assembly Hall, is that the Badgers have grown and changed, as well. No. 24 Wisconsin, ranked in this week's AP Poll for the first time all season, has won seven in a row and is the hottest team in the Big Ten. After losing three straight non-conference games to Richmond, New Mexico and N.C. State, the Badgers are one win away from a share of their first Big Ten regular-season title since 2015. Only Indiana stands in their way.

Wisconsin has also changed its personnel since that first game against the Hoosiers. Gone is 6-foot-4 guard Kobe King, who scored 24 points against the Hoosiers on 10-for-15 shooting, but has since opted to transfer to Nebraska. New to the roster since that win over Indiana is 6-10 Micah Potter, who sat out early in the year after transferring from Ohio State last season. Potter has added yet another versatile big man to a Badgers team that already had a stable of them, averaging 9.9 points and 6 rebounds and shooting a blistering 45.8% from beyond the arc.

In its last two games, Indiana has faced big men – Illinois' Kofi Cockburn and Minnesota's Daniel Oturu – that are big, strong and skilled, but are mostly old-school, back-to-the-basket players. Wisconsin is different. The Badgers feature 6-11 Nate Reuvers, 6-8 Aleem Ford and Potter, all of whom can not only play in the paint but can also step out and shoot effectively from the outside. The first time these teams met, Reuvers and Ford combined to shoot 5 for 8 from 3-point range and scored 33 points, drawing Indiana big men Trayce Jackson-Davis and Joey Brunk away from rebounding position under the rim. Indiana will try to fix that problem and Archie Miller suggested that doing so will be key to reversing the outcome from December. I would guess that the solution involves a lot more playing time for Race Thompson, who is the Indiana big man most capable of chasing players around the perimeter. Jackson-Davis has also improved in that area recently, though he has a ways to go.

The consensus among NCAA Tournament bracket prognosticators seems to be that this is essentially a win-and-in game for Indiana. If the Hoosiers beat the Badgers and reach 20 wins (and .500 in Big Ten play), they will have to fall victim to an incredible series of unfortunate events – likely including a bad loss to Northwestern or Nebraska in the Big Ten Tournament – to not reach the NCAA Tournament. A win over Wisconsin would be Indiana's sixth victory over a ranked team this season, which would put them second nationally behind only Iowa's seven wins.

It is also Senior Day at Assembly Hall, the final home game for Devonte Green and De'Ron Davis, the final two players in the program to have played for Tom Crean. Green mentioned that fact Friday, pointing out that they stayed with the program when Archie Miller became the head coach and that they are now poised to reach the NCAA Tournament for the first time in their careers. Both players have had low points at IU, but both have also had some terrific moments and it's unclear where the program would be if Davis or (especially) Green had transferred after Miller's arrival. A win today sends the Hoosiers into the Big Ten Tournament with momentum, sends them right to the edge of lock status for the NCAA Tournament and sends the seniors out on a high note.

