Saturday, March 07, 2020 7:10 am
Indiana HS basketball scores
Associated Press
Friday's scores
BOYS
Sectional Playoffs=
Semifinal=
Class 4A=
1. E. Chicago Central=
Lake Central 52, E. Chicago Central 34
Merrillville 63, Munster 53
2. Valparaiso=
Chesterton 63, Crown Point 52
Valparaiso 69, Portage 51
3. LaPorte=
Culver Academy 66, Plymouth 24
S. Bend Adams 56, Michigan City 52
4. Elkhart=
Northridge 70, Elkhart Memorial 51
Warsaw 58, Penn 54, OT
5. Carroll (Ft. Wayne)=
Ft. Wayne Northrop 44, Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 30
Ft. Wayne Snider 66, E. Noble 52
6. Huntington North=
Homestead 84, Ft. Wayne South 63
New Haven 68, Huntington North 51
7. Lafayette Jeff=
Lafayette Harrison 51, Lafayette Jeff 48
Marion 63, Logansport 47
8. Noblesville=
Carmel 39, Noblesville 37
Westfield 32, Zionsville 31
9. Muncie Central=
Muncie Central 60, Richmond 54
New Palestine 59, Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 40
10. Lawrence Central=
Lawrence North 76, Indpls Attucks 73
Warren Central 77, Indpls N. Central 69
11. Southport=
Decatur Central 68, Southport 56
Indpls Pike 55, Indpls Perry Meridian 46
12. Mooresville=
Brownsburg 44, Terre Haute South 29
Plainfield 46, Mooresville 34
13. Shelbyville=
Center Grove 42, Franklin 32
Greenwood 43, Shelbyville 23
14. Columbus North=
Bloomington South 59, Columbus North 49
E. Central 67, Bloomington North 55
15. Seymour=
Floyd Central 61, Jeffersonville 47
Jennings Co. 44, Bedford N. Lawrence 43
16. Ev. North=
Castle 57, Ev. North 52
Ev. Reitz 84, Ev. Harrison 67
Class 3A=
17. Hammond=
Calumet 70, Hammond Gavit 56
Hammond 63, Lighthouse CPA 47
18. Hanover Central=
Hanover Central 61, Knox 39
New Prairie 57, River Forest 35
19. Jimtown=
Jimtown 59, S. Bend Clay 48
Mishawaka Marian 68, S. Bend St. Joseph's 66, OT
20. Twin Lakes=
W. Lafayette 56, Benton Central 37
Western 60, Twin Lakes 46
21. Northwood=
NorthWood 52, W. Noble 33
Wawasee 56, Lakeland 45
22. Garrett=
Ft. Wayne Concordia 47, Angola 40
Leo 66, Woodlan 39
23. Norwell=
Mississinewa 70, Heritage 50
Norwell 64, Bellmont 46
24. New Castle=
Delta 39, Yorktown 29
Hamilton Hts. 70, Jay Co. 44
25. Greencastle=
Danville 84, Crawfordsville 62
N. Montgomery 49, Frankfort 46
26. Edgewood=
Brownstown 56, Brown Co. 41
Edgewood 57, Northview 42
27. Indpls Shortridge=
Indpls Brebeuf 69, Indpls Chatard 61
Lebanon 49, Indpls Manual 46
28. Indian Creek=
Beech Grove 70, Indpls Ritter 43
Indian Creek 69, Indpls Washington 67
29. Connersville=
Greensburg 65, Connersville 49
S. Dearborn 63, Batesville 60
30. Corydon=
Madison 67, Scottsburg 59
Silver Creek 69, N. Harrison 50
31. Vincennes=
Sullivan 61, Princeton 52
Washington 76, Pike Central 35
32. Boonville=
Ev. Memorial 59, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 39
Heritage Hills 54, Ev. Bosse 47
Class 2A=
33. Bowman Academy=
Bowman Academy 62, Andrean 59
Gary Roosevelt 76, Whiting 43
34. N. Judson=
LaVille 59, Boone Grove 41
S. Central (Union Mills) 54, Hebron 53, 2OT
35. Westview=
Central Noble 60, Bremen 57
Churubusco 58, Westview 50
36. Manchester=
Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 83, S. Adams 46
Ft. Wayne Canterbury 69, Wabash 66
37. Winamac=
Rensselaer 49, Delphi 43
Rochester 53, Winamac 36
38. Western Boone=
Rossville 55, Seeger 39
Western Boone 48, Clinton Prairie 37
39. Blackford=
Blackford 83, Taylor 55
Tipton 86, Eastbrook 48
40. Alexandria=
Frankton 60, Winchester 56
Wapahani 64, Alexandria 59
41. Hagerstown=
Northeastern 54, Hagerstown 30
Shenandoah 58, Cambridge City 37
42. Indpls Scecina=
Covenant Christian 49, Heritage Christian 35
Indpls Park Tudor 32, University 31
43. Southmont=
N. Putnam 64, Cascade 63
Parke Heritage 59, S. Putnam 34
44. North Decatur=
N. Decatur 66, Milan 60
S. Decatur 76, Triton Central 63
45. Southwestern (Hanover)=
Providence 53, Switzerland Co. 43
Southwestern (Hanover) 53, Henryville 30
46. Crawford Co.=
Crawford Co. 43, Perry Central 35
Paoli 57, Eastern (Pekin) 45
47. N. Knox=
Linton 65, N. Knox 58
S. Knox 52, Eastern (Greene) 36
48. Southridge=
N. Posey 60, Tecumseh 31
S. Spencer 56, Southridge 51
Class 1A=
49. Kouts=
Gary 21st Century 85, Morgan Twp. 43
Kouts 59, Washington Twp. 48
50. Triton=
Argos 50, Oregon-Davis 23
Triton 55, LaCrosse 26
51. Fremont=
Elkhart Christian 83, Hamilton 30
Lakewood Park 66, Fremont 41
52. Caston=
Caston 58, Tri-County 41
Pioneer 68, N. White 51
53. Southern Wells=
Lakeland Christian 59, Northfield 43
Southwood 69, Southern Wells 44
54. Attica=
Clinton Central 53, Attica 52, OT
Covington 67, Faith Christian 33
55. Wes-Del=
Cowan 52, Wes-Del 51
Daleville 50, Liberty Christian 42
56. Blue River=
Blue River 60, Seton Catholic 52
Randolph Southern 57, Tri 55
57. White River Valley=
Bloomfield 83, Shakamak 49
White River Valley 60, N. Central (Farmersburg) 49, 2OT
58. Bethesda Christian=
Indpls International 93, Indiana Deaf 48
Indpls Metro 39, Bethesda Christian 25
59. Indpls Lutheran=
Greenwood Christian 73, Indpls Tindley 51
Providence Cristo Rey 59, Indpls Lutheran 57, OT
60. Southwestern (Shelby)=
Morristown 53, Rising Sun 39
Oldenburg 63, Jac-Cen-Del 43
61. Borden=
Christian Academy 68, S. Central (Elizabeth) 38
Lanesville 66, New Washington 49
62. Edinburgh=
Crothersville 58, Edinburgh 49
W. Washington 59, Medora 17
63. Loogootee=
Barr-Reeve 62, Loogootee 52
Shoals 51, Orleans 43
64. Ev. Day=
Dubois 50, Vincennes Rivet 35
Ev. Day 70, Wood Memorial 51
------
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com
