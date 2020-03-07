The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Subscribe
  • Jobs
  • Cars
  • Homes
  • Events
  • Classifieds
  • Shopping
  • Celebrations
  • Obituaries
    •  
    Weather
    Saturday, March 07, 2020 7:10 am

    Indiana HS basketball scores

    Associated Press

     

    Friday's scores

     

    BOYS

    Sectional Playoffs=

     

    Semifinal=

     

    Class 4A=

     

    1. E. Chicago Central=

     

    Lake Central 52, E. Chicago Central 34

     

    Merrillville 63, Munster 53

     

    2. Valparaiso=

     

    Chesterton 63, Crown Point 52

     

    Valparaiso 69, Portage 51

     

    3. LaPorte=

     

    Culver Academy 66, Plymouth 24

     

    S. Bend Adams 56, Michigan City 52

     

    4. Elkhart=

     

    Northridge 70, Elkhart Memorial 51

     

    Warsaw 58, Penn 54, OT

     

    5. Carroll (Ft. Wayne)=

     

    Ft. Wayne Northrop 44, Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 30

     

    Ft. Wayne Snider 66, E. Noble 52

     

    6. Huntington North=

     

    Homestead 84, Ft. Wayne South 63

     

    New Haven 68, Huntington North 51

     

    7. Lafayette Jeff=

     

    Lafayette Harrison 51, Lafayette Jeff 48

     

    Marion 63, Logansport 47

     

    8. Noblesville=

     

    Carmel 39, Noblesville 37

     

    Westfield 32, Zionsville 31

     

    9. Muncie Central=

     

    Muncie Central 60, Richmond 54

     

    New Palestine 59, Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 40

     

    10. Lawrence Central=

     

    Lawrence North 76, Indpls Attucks 73

     

    Warren Central 77, Indpls N. Central 69

     

    11. Southport=

     

    Decatur Central 68, Southport 56

     

    Indpls Pike 55, Indpls Perry Meridian 46

     

    12. Mooresville=

     

    Brownsburg 44, Terre Haute South 29

     

    Plainfield 46, Mooresville 34

     

    13. Shelbyville=

     

    Center Grove 42, Franklin 32

     

    Greenwood 43, Shelbyville 23

     

    14. Columbus North=

     

    Bloomington South 59, Columbus North 49

     

    E. Central 67, Bloomington North 55

     

    15. Seymour=

     

    Floyd Central 61, Jeffersonville 47

     

    Jennings Co. 44, Bedford N. Lawrence 43

     

    16. Ev. North=

     

    Castle 57, Ev. North 52

     

    Ev. Reitz 84, Ev. Harrison 67

     

    Class 3A=

     

    17. Hammond=

     

    Calumet 70, Hammond Gavit 56

     

    Hammond 63, Lighthouse CPA 47

     

    18. Hanover Central=

     

    Hanover Central 61, Knox 39

     

    New Prairie 57, River Forest 35

     

    19. Jimtown=

     

    Jimtown 59, S. Bend Clay 48

     

    Mishawaka Marian 68, S. Bend St. Joseph's 66, OT

     

    20. Twin Lakes=

     

    W. Lafayette 56, Benton Central 37

     

    Western 60, Twin Lakes 46

     

    21. Northwood=

     

    NorthWood 52, W. Noble 33

     

    Wawasee 56, Lakeland 45

     

    22. Garrett=

     

    Ft. Wayne Concordia 47, Angola 40

     

    Leo 66, Woodlan 39

     

    23. Norwell=

     

    Mississinewa 70, Heritage 50

     

    Norwell 64, Bellmont 46

     

    24. New Castle=

     

    Delta 39, Yorktown 29

     

    Hamilton Hts. 70, Jay Co. 44

     

    25. Greencastle=

     

    Danville 84, Crawfordsville 62

     

    N. Montgomery 49, Frankfort 46

     

    26. Edgewood=

     

    Brownstown 56, Brown Co. 41

     

    Edgewood 57, Northview 42

     

    27. Indpls Shortridge=

     

    Indpls Brebeuf 69, Indpls Chatard 61

     

    Lebanon 49, Indpls Manual 46

     

    28. Indian Creek=

     

    Beech Grove 70, Indpls Ritter 43

     

    Indian Creek 69, Indpls Washington 67

     

    29. Connersville=

     

    Greensburg 65, Connersville 49

     

    S. Dearborn 63, Batesville 60

     

    30. Corydon=

     

    Madison 67, Scottsburg 59

     

    Silver Creek 69, N. Harrison 50

     

    31. Vincennes=

     

    Sullivan 61, Princeton 52

     

    Washington 76, Pike Central 35

     

    32. Boonville=

     

    Ev. Memorial 59, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 39

     

    Heritage Hills 54, Ev. Bosse 47

     

    Class 2A=

     

    33. Bowman Academy=

     

    Bowman Academy 62, Andrean 59

     

    Gary Roosevelt 76, Whiting 43

     

    34. N. Judson=

     

    LaVille 59, Boone Grove 41

     

    S. Central (Union Mills) 54, Hebron 53, 2OT

     

    35. Westview=

     

    Central Noble 60, Bremen 57

     

    Churubusco 58, Westview 50

     

    36. Manchester=

     

    Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 83, S. Adams 46

     

    Ft. Wayne Canterbury 69, Wabash 66

     

    37. Winamac=

     

    Rensselaer 49, Delphi 43

     

    Rochester 53, Winamac 36

     

    38. Western Boone=

     

    Rossville 55, Seeger 39

     

    Western Boone 48, Clinton Prairie 37

     

    39. Blackford=

     

    Blackford 83, Taylor 55

     

    Tipton 86, Eastbrook 48

     

    40. Alexandria=

     

    Frankton 60, Winchester 56

     

    Wapahani 64, Alexandria 59

     

    41. Hagerstown=

     

    Northeastern 54, Hagerstown 30

     

    Shenandoah 58, Cambridge City 37

     

    42. Indpls Scecina=

     

    Covenant Christian 49, Heritage Christian 35

     

    Indpls Park Tudor 32, University 31

     

    43. Southmont=

     

    N. Putnam 64, Cascade 63

     

    Parke Heritage 59, S. Putnam 34

     

    44. North Decatur=

     

    N. Decatur 66, Milan 60

     

    S. Decatur 76, Triton Central 63

     

    45. Southwestern (Hanover)=

     

    Providence 53, Switzerland Co. 43

     

    Southwestern (Hanover) 53, Henryville 30

     

    46. Crawford Co.=

     

    Crawford Co. 43, Perry Central 35

     

    Paoli 57, Eastern (Pekin) 45

     

    47. N. Knox=

     

    Linton 65, N. Knox 58

     

    S. Knox 52, Eastern (Greene) 36

     

    48. Southridge=

     

    N. Posey 60, Tecumseh 31

     

    S. Spencer 56, Southridge 51

     

    Class 1A=

     

    49. Kouts=

     

    Gary 21st Century 85, Morgan Twp. 43

     

    Kouts 59, Washington Twp. 48

     

    50. Triton=

     

    Argos 50, Oregon-Davis 23

     

    Triton 55, LaCrosse 26

     

    51. Fremont=

     

    Elkhart Christian 83, Hamilton 30

     

    Lakewood Park 66, Fremont 41

     

    52. Caston=

     

    Caston 58, Tri-County 41

     

    Pioneer 68, N. White 51

     

    53. Southern Wells=

     

    Lakeland Christian 59, Northfield 43

     

    Southwood 69, Southern Wells 44

     

    54. Attica=

     

    Clinton Central 53, Attica 52, OT

     

    Covington 67, Faith Christian 33

     

    55. Wes-Del=

     

    Cowan 52, Wes-Del 51

     

    Daleville 50, Liberty Christian 42

     

    56. Blue River=

     

    Blue River 60, Seton Catholic 52

     

    Randolph Southern 57, Tri 55

     

    57. White River Valley=

     

    Bloomfield 83, Shakamak 49

     

    White River Valley 60, N. Central (Farmersburg) 49, 2OT

     

    58. Bethesda Christian=

     

    Indpls International 93, Indiana Deaf 48

     

    Indpls Metro 39, Bethesda Christian 25

     

    59. Indpls Lutheran=

     

    Greenwood Christian 73, Indpls Tindley 51

     

    Providence Cristo Rey 59, Indpls Lutheran 57, OT

     

    60. Southwestern (Shelby)=

     

    Morristown 53, Rising Sun 39

     

    Oldenburg 63, Jac-Cen-Del 43

     

    61. Borden=

     

    Christian Academy 68, S. Central (Elizabeth) 38

     

    Lanesville 66, New Washington 49

     

    62. Edinburgh=

     

    Crothersville 58, Edinburgh 49

     

    W. Washington 59, Medora 17

     

    63. Loogootee=

     

    Barr-Reeve 62, Loogootee 52

     

    Shoals 51, Orleans 43

     

    64. Ev. Day=

     

    Dubois 50, Vincennes Rivet 35

     

    Ev. Day 70, Wood Memorial 51

     

    ------

     

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com

    Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter

    Top headlines are sent daily

    Share this article