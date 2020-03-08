Montpelier, Ohio, man seriously injured in Williams County crash

A Montpelier, Ohio, man was seriously injured Saturday night after a crash in Williams County, Ohio.

The crash occurred just before 10 p.m. on U.S. 20 and Ohio 576 in Bridgewater Township, a statement from the State Highway Patrol said.

Nicholas Fee, 32, was driving north on Ohio 576 when he failed to stop for a stop sign, colliding with a semi that was going east on U.S. 20, the statement said. It said the crash forced Fee's car off the right side of the road, striking a concrete retaining wall.

Fee was taken to Montpelier Hospital, then to Parkview Hospital in Fort Wayne. The driver of the semi, Emery Scharbarth, 26, of Shiocton, Wisconsin, was not injured.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash, police said.