Teen dies in DeKalb County crash

A teenager is dead and two others are injured in a crash in DeKalb County Saturday night.

The teens were going north on County Road 59 in the 4500 block when the Subaru Legacy the 16-year-old was driving started to go off the road. The driver overcorrected, lost control and hit a concrete sign, causing the car to overturn, a statement from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s office said.

A 14-year-old passenger in the front seat was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver and a 15-year-old backseat passenger were both taken to Parkview Regional Hospital.

All three were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash, the statement said.

Speed is a factor in the crash.

The crash is under investigation.