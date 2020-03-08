Sunday, March 08, 2020 8:50 am
Teen dies in DeKalb County crash
The Journal Gazette
A teenager is dead and two others are injured in a crash in DeKalb County Saturday night.
The teens were going north on County Road 59 in the 4500 block when the Subaru Legacy the 16-year-old was driving started to go off the road. The driver overcorrected, lost control and hit a concrete sign, causing the car to overturn, a statement from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s office said.
A 14-year-old passenger in the front seat was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver and a 15-year-old backseat passenger were both taken to Parkview Regional Hospital.
All three were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash, the statement said.
Speed is a factor in the crash.
The crash is under investigation.
