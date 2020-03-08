Deliveryman accused of battery

A sandwich deliveryman was in jail Saturday after police said he strangled a woman in a wheelchair who let him use her bathroom Friday in Angola.

Angola officers said they found the elderly woman on the floor just inside the front door of her home at Village Green Apartments about 7 p.m.

She told police after dropping off her order a Jimmy John's deliveryman asked to use the bathroom. The victim said the man later grabbed her from behind, pulled her from the wheelchair and choked her until she passed out.

At some point, the suspect left the apartment. Angola Police Chief Stu Hamblen said the woman believes her coin purse is missing.

State police and DeKalb County officers took Nkhai Scroggins, 18, of Butler into custody.

Hamblen said Scroggins is charged with strangulation and battery, and remains at Steuben County Jail.

