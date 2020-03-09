Virus fears cause dip in gasoline prices

Weekly gas prices have fallen 11.6 cents a gallon during the last week, to $2.07 a gallon today, according to GasBuddy's daily survey.

Fort Wayne's gas prices are 23.6 cents a gallon lower than last month and 44.2 cents lower than a year ago, a statement from GasBuddy said.

Nationally, the price of gas fell 6.3 cents a gallon last week, averaging $2.36 a gallon today, down 5.9 cents a gallon from last month and 12.5 cents lower than a year ago.

The crude oil prices plummeted 20% on Sunday because of a disagreement between Russia and Saudi Arabia on lowering oil production, said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. DeHaan said gas prices will continue to drop across the country at a time when prices are usually rising.