Drew Brees to appear in Fort Wayne

Drew Brees is coming to Fort Wayne for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes’ ‘A Night of Hope’, at 7 p.m. May 18 at Memorial Coliseum.

Brees will share his story of athletics and faith, as part of a free outreach event, a statement from the organization said today.

Other guests will include Tony and Kelly Trent, the parents of Purdue student Tyler Trent, and the Purdue Glee Club specialty groups.

Anyone wanting to attend must register. General admission seating is free; reserved seating is available for sponsors and preregistered groups of 50 or more.

To register for the event, call the organization's office at 260-672-8482.