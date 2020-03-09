Verbatim: Purdue University Fort Wayne signs articulation agreements with community colleges in two states

The following was released on Monday, March 9, 2020:

FORT WAYNE, Ind.—Purdue University Fort Wayne recently signed articulation agreements with Northwest State Community College (NCSS) in Archbold, Ohio, and Schoolcraft College in Livonia, Michigan. These agreements allow students from NCSS and Schoolcraft to transfer credits earned from an Associate of Applied Science degree to Purdue Fort Wayne’s Bachelor of Applied Science program. Students can complete this degree entirely online.

“We are very pleased to strengthen our relationships with the four-year partners that our students rely on,” said NSCC President Michael Thomson, Ph.D. “It's important that we provide clear pathways for our students to make it as easy as possible to complete both their two- and four-year degrees.”

Students from both colleges must meet admission requirements before they can transfer up to 88 credit hours toward their bachelor’s degree. They will then need to complete a minimum of 32 resident credit hours at Purdue Fort Wayne, with the classes that satisfy these requirements being entirely online.

Additionally, thanks to Purdue Fort Wayne’s reciprocity agreement with some Ohio counties, NCSS students who reside in qualifying counties will pay the in-state tuition rate.

Students from Schoolcraft aren’t eligible for reduced tuition under the reciprocity agreement; however, they may qualify for multiple forms of financial aid.

“This exciting partnership is yet another example of how Purdue University Fort Wayne strives to make completing a bachelor’s degree more convenient for our students,” said La Tishia Horrell, director of general studies at Purdue Fort Wayne. “The requirements for our Bachelor of Applied Science degree can be completed online, which makes a Purdue degree, and the excellent education that accompanies it, accessible without the need to relocate. We are excited to begin working with our newest Mastodons from NCSS and Schoolcraft College.”

For more information, contact the Division of Continuing Studies at 260-481-6111.