2 Paulding County residents under quarantine

Two Paulding County, Ohio, residents are in quarantine after they recently traveled to Italy.

The pair will remain in their homes until March 12, said Bill Edwards, emergency preparedness coordinator for the Paulding County Health Department. Edwards said the residents are not showing symptoms of COVID-19, the coronavirus that has affected nearly 7,400 people in Italy.

The virus has spread around the world, and has been confirmed in 19 states including Indiana.

Ohio has seen no confirmed cases, but Edwards said it's likely to hit the state at some point.

"It's not a matter of if – it's when," he said.

The disease has killed 11 people in the U.S. and nearly 3,900 around the world, according to Johns Hopkins University researchers. Most of the deaths were in China.

