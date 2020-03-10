Registration opens for women business-builders program

Registration is open for the Launch Women Business Builders Program, designed to help level the playing field for women-owned businesses.

Registration for digital or online companies is open through Friday, a Tuesday news release said. There are no program fees to participate, thanks to donor support.

Launch Women Business Builder Program is offered through the Women’s Entrepreneurial Opportunity Center at the Northeast Indiana Innovation Center. The program serves Indiana women who are starting and growing tech companies, offering mentoring and other resources.

Selected participants for the one-year program will be announced in April.

For more information, visit https://theniic.org/start/launch-women-business-builder/